Atiku, Obi Absent As Presidential Election Petitions Court Begins Proceedings

The Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP)’s fomer Governor of Anambra state Peter Obi were absent as the Presidential Election Petitions Court started proceedings on Wednesday in Abuja.

﻿According to Channels TV, The duo, presidential candidates of their respective parties, are challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

However, they were clearly not there when the Appeal Court proceedings began. When Justice Haruna Tsammani, the Tribunal’s chief justice, requested the petitioners and respondents to introduce themselves, Julius Abure of the LP took the place of the former governor of Anambra State.

In contrast, Vice President Kashim Shettima and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje both identified themselves as first responders. Governors and other APC chieftains were present in the courthouse in addition to them. Additionally present were the LP and the PDP.

