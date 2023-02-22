This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku not a religious bigot –Sokoto PDP chieftain

According to Punch News reports, it was reported that a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto State, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, has said the chances of the party winning the February 25 election are very bright.

It was also reported that Dingyadi disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday, where he described the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, as a decent person and someone who understands the problems facing the nation and is capable of transforming the country for the better.

According to one of his statements, Yusuf Dingyadi also said that Atiku Abubakar is the most qualified candidate for the next president of Nigeria. “Our party has responsible political rallies because people came out despite the insecurity, fuel shortage, and new naira note scarcity in the country.”

“We have seen how Tinubu and Peter Obi are busy struggling to pull the masses’ support to their side because they are afraid to see Atiku defeating them at the end of the election result, but our party is not disturbed by their actions.”

“Tinubu and Igbos supporting Atiku will be put to shame on February 25 if Atiku Abubakar wins.”

“It’s therefore important to vote for a selfless man who has good programs for the nation and not a callous politician.” He said

