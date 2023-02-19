Atiku No Better Than Tinubu – The Economist (London)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A London based newspaper by name ‘The Economist’ has stated that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar is not that different from Bola Tinubu of the APC.

According to The Cable, the newspaper described Bola Tinunu as a 70 years old-school politician, who would not be able to shake things up in the country if elected as president.

About the PDP presidential candidate, the newspaper said the former vice-president of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar, has a very impressive industrialization ideas. However it stated that Atiku has no plan on how to pay for the one Million new police officers he is proposing. Likewise no plan on how to pay for the industrialization ideas.

According to the newspaper, the PDP and APC are no different from each other. But about Peter Obi, the Economist wrote, “he is the only candidate to offer Nigerians much hope of change. In a country that has been badly and repeatedly failed by its leaders, he is easily the best choice.”

