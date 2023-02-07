Atiku Needs To Wake Up, There Are More Signs That People In The North Would Vote For Obi-Ayodele

It is no longer news that the forthcoming 2023 General elections is only few days away as we gradually step into the election year. Political parties have been running their campaigns across the country in a bid to Lure Nigerians to vote for them in the election that will determine Nigeria’s new crop of leaders.

However, The founder and leading figure of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), Primate Ayodele has caution the presidential candidate of People Democratic Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to wake up from his slumber if he wants to win the forthcoming election, because there are more signs that people in the North will vote for the former governor of Anambra State Peter Obi. While speaking further Ayodele urge the Labour Party presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi to stick with the northerners if he wants to be the next president of Nigeria. Ayodele made this known in a video which was posted on the verified Facebook page on the church. In the video

Ayodele went on to say that Atiku Abubakar, if he wants to win the presidential election, needs to wake up from his slumber. As things stand, though, there are more signs that people in the north would vote for Peter Obi. “The PDP has no issue with the G5 governors since they have done nothing wrong in office. In the same vein, if Atiku is serious about winning, he needs to get up and do something, because the APC is actively working against each other, which could end up helping Peter Obi “Ayodele said it.

