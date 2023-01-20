“Atiku met with Governors to Oppose Obasanjo’s Third-term Bid” -PDP’s Ben Obi says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ben Obi, a prominent leader of the PDP and close friend of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed how the former vice president held a meeting with various governors amid the heat of Olusegun Obasanjo’s bid for a third term. Speaking on AIT , Ben Obi stated where the said meeting took place.

Addressing the topic, Ben Obi said, “We started working with some trusted pressure groups in our movement against the third term bid.” When the heat for the third term started, they got some of our colleagues in the Senate. Therefore, we returned to the vice president, Atiku, and he called a meeting with some governors and some of us from the Senate, the HOR, and the Niger State governor’s lodge.

He continued, “They all declared support for the idea that we should go all out to make sure that this agenda fails.” I do not think that anyone in the Senate can talk about that movement like I do. Yes, Atiku spearheaded the movement that thwarted the third-term move.

You can watch the interview here. (25:00 minute)

