Atiku meets Olubadan, says traditional institutions ‘ll be reformed if elected

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to introduce reforms to enhance the status of traditional institutions in the country.

Atiku, made the pledge, while speaking at the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun yesterday amidst Prominent PDP leaders who accompanied him.

Those who accompanied the PDP’s presidential candidate, included his running mate, Dr. Ifyanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, his predecessor, Prince Uche Secondus, Idris Wada, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dino Melaye, Namadi Sambo and Sule Lamido.

Others include Philip Aduda, Lyel Imoke, Yakubu Dogara, Abdul Ningi, Bonie Haruna, and Indidi Elumelu.

Speaking to the Olubadan in the palace, Atiku assured them that, if elected, his administration would bring about reforms that would enable the traditional leaders to carry out their duties as intended.

Atiku acknowledged that there are security concerns in Nigeria right now, but he also pointed out that traditional chiefs have a part to play in preserving tranquilly and security within their spheres of influence.

When such reforms are implemented, he continued, traditional leaders will be better equipped to maintain security and peace in their regions.

Let me guarantee you that the PDP government will implement some changes to strengthen the role of traditional rulers, Atiku stated.

“To make sure that the country’s traditional institutions play a part in safeguarding security.”

“I recall that traditional leaders played a key role in safeguarding security in their territories during the colonial regime.”

“The PDP will implement the changes to make sure that traditional institutions occupy their proper positions. The government will hold conversations with citizens from all walks of life and regions of the nation. When we take office, we intend to implement these items.

Atiku was given advice by the Olubadan, who communicated through one of his High Chiefs, Tajudeen Ajibola, to address the nation’s security issues.

Atiku said that Ibadan State was necessary when speaking on behalf of the Kabiesi: “The Kabiesi insisted that we need Ibadan State. Ibadan residents, do you not desire Ibadan state? We want you to improve national security.

