Atiku Makes U-turn, Follows Tinubu’s Lead On New Naira Notes

As the final day for the expiration of the old Naira notes approaches, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in calling for the extension of the Tuesday deadline

After making mockery of Tinubu’s advise to extend the deadline, Atiku have now released a video asking the CBN to rethink the stated deadline.

According to the Nation’s Newspaper, Atiku wrote, “the deadline for the exchange of old notes with new ones is unrealistic”. The former vice president pleaded with the CBN on behalf of those in the rural areas. He said most of the people in the rural areas don’t have bank accounts, thereby making it difficult for them to meet up with the deadline.

Atiku said, “On this note, I am compelled to align with the upsurge of demands for a slight extension of the monetary conversion policy”.

Atiku’s plead for extension has come under criticism by an APC leader, who claimed that Atiku lacks capacity, courage and what it takes to be a leader.

The APC leader added that the PDP presidential candidate is selfish and incapable of formulating policies. According to Nations newspaper, the APC leader craved anonymity.

He tackled Atiku for seeing wisdom in the comment made by Tinubu after criticising him.

