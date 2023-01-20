Atiku lodged in a hotel which was less than 1km to Obasanjo residence but, did not visit him—Sources

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was in the capital of Ogun State, Abeokuta, for more than five hours on Wednesday as part of his campaign rally in the South-West, but he declined to pay a courtesy visit to his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, according to a report that was published by the Premium Times Newspaper online this morning.

Following Olusegun Obasanjo’s decision to support Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, a few days ago, it was revealed through information that Atiku Abubakar will be visiting Ogun State for the first time.

According to a source who spoke with Premium Times correspondent and provided specifics, “A motel less than a kilometer from Obasanjo’s home was where Atiku slept on Wednesday, but he chose not to pay him a visit. At 1:57 pm, he arrived at the hotel and then departed for his campaign.”

Content created and supplied by: Jamila123 (via 50minds

News )

