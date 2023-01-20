NEWS

Atiku lodged in a hotel which was less than 1km to Obasanjo residence but, did not visit him—Sources

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 day ago
0 368 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku lodged in a hotel which was less than 1km to Obasanjo residence but, did not visit him—Sources

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was in the capital of Ogun State, Abeokuta, for more than five hours on Wednesday as part of his campaign rally in the South-West, but he declined to pay a courtesy visit to his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, according to a report that was published by the Premium Times Newspaper online this morning.

Following Olusegun Obasanjo’s decision to support Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, a few days ago, it was revealed through information that Atiku Abubakar will be visiting Ogun State for the first time.

According to a source who spoke with Premium Times correspondent and provided specifics, “A motel less than a kilometer from Obasanjo’s home was where Atiku slept on Wednesday, but he chose not to pay him a visit. At 1:57 pm, he arrived at the hotel and then departed for his campaign.”

Kindly drop a comment below in the comment section.

Content created and supplied by: Jamila123 (via 50minds
News )

#Atiku #lodged #hotel #1km #Obasanjo #residence #visit #himSourcesAtiku lodged in a hotel which was less than 1km to Obasanjo residence but, did not visit him—Sources Publish on 2023-01-20 11:21:17



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 day ago
0 368 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Peter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga

3 mins ago

PDP Suspension: I Was Not Given Any Warning By The Party Before I was Suspended—Chimaroke Nnamani

3 mins ago

Wike Overrides Exec Order 21, Allows Free Use of Stadium for Atiku Rally in Rivers

11 mins ago

Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to be the president of Nigeria—Dino Melaye fires Tinubu

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button