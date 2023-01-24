This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku ’ll win 70% of votes in Oyo, 40% in S’West, says ex-deputy governor

Yesterday, Hazeem Gbolarumi, the Oyo State Coordinator of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, would receive at least 70% of the votes cast in Oyo State in the next election.

Moreover, he predicted that Atiku will receive forty percent of the votes cast in the South-West part of the country. In a conversation with reporters in Ibadan, Gbolarumi, a former state vice-governor, revealed this.

“As you can see, last week’s Atiku rally at the Mapo Hall was a stunning affair,” he stated. “Write it down, Atiku will not receive less than forty percent of the vote in the Yoruba-speaking states. In any case, he requires only 25%. In specifically for the state of Oyo, I can assure you that he will not receive less than 70% of the vote. Atiku is winning.

“Atiku is supported by the majority of state residents. You will be convinced that the electorate in Oyo State is waiting for Atiku if you conduct a survey of public opinion. They are planning to vote for the former vice president.” With the amount of poverty in the country, the citizens of this state will never support the All Progressives Congress (APC).

I am not familiar with any significant candidates. Atiku is the only contender I am familiar with, and he has a comfortable lead in the polls. Gbolarumi, referring on those disgruntled governors who have been unsupportive of Atiku’s campaign, stated, “One million G-5 members cannot prevent Atiku from winning the election. “Tell them to retrace their actions; Atiku will win with or without the G-5.”

