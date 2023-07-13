Atiku Lack Moral Ground To Accuse Anyone Of Corruption, Obasanjo Described Him As Very Corrupt-Samuel Ortom

Former Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has said that former Vice President of the Country, Atiku Abubakar, lacks the moral ground to accuse anyone of corruption, adding that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, had described him (Atiku) as a very corrupt man (Punch).

Former Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom and Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

Ortom, who spoke recently while reacting to a statement by Atiku’s aide, Phrank Shaibu, in which he accused Ortom of seeking favours from the ruling APC to evade prosecution for corruption, noted that Obasanjo’s description of the former Vice President had remained indelible and incontrovertible, hence, why he (Atiku) had no moral justification to label him or anyone else corrupt.

Referenced report.

According to Ortom; “Atiku lacks the moral ground to accuse anyone else of corruption. The words of his erstwhile principal, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who described him as a very corrupt man, have remained indelible and incontrovertible.”

Image credit; Daily Post, Punch

