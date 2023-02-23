NEWS

Atiku Isn’t Perfect, The Task Of Building Nations Have Fallen On Shoulders Of Imperfect Men- Dogara

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 307 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has acknowledged that the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is not perfect, noting that throughout the the history, the task of building nations have fallen on the shoulders of imperfect men and women.

The Former House of Representatives speaker made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle, noting that his point is that the best of us must not be led by the worse of us, thereby describing Atiku Abubakar as the best candidate.

You can read the full tweet below.

It should be recalled that Yakubu Dogara was a former member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, but left the party as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party. As it stands now, he is a strong supporter of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. As we approach towards the forthcoming presidential election, Nigerians must make sure that a credible candidate is elected, so as to move Nigeria forward.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp50 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 307 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chief Simon Okeke Hints On Why Igbos Fighting For Biafra Can’t Win The Agitation

14 mins ago

I Would Have Been Very Sad If The 2023 Presidential Election Was Only Between PDP & APC – Peterside

23 mins ago

Our accomplishments have turned the tide of the government against us—Buhari

41 mins ago

We Have All Worked Hard For Bola Tinubu — Femi Fani Kayode

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button