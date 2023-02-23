Atiku Isn’t Perfect, The Task Of Building Nations Have Fallen On Shoulders Of Imperfect Men- Dogara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has acknowledged that the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is not perfect, noting that throughout the the history, the task of building nations have fallen on the shoulders of imperfect men and women.

The Former House of Representatives speaker made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle, noting that his point is that the best of us must not be led by the worse of us, thereby describing Atiku Abubakar as the best candidate.

You can read the full tweet below.

It should be recalled that Yakubu Dogara was a former member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, but left the party as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party. As it stands now, he is a strong supporter of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. As we approach towards the forthcoming presidential election, Nigerians must make sure that a credible candidate is elected, so as to move Nigeria forward.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp50 (

)