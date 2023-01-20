Atiku is under fire for his comments about “no vote, no contracts”

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, came under fire on Thursday from the All Progressives Congress and the Social Democratic Party for remarks he made about voting for appointments in Abeokuta.

According to The PUNCH, Atiku stated that party members who want to receive appointments and contracts in his administration must ensure the party wins in their voting districts during a town hall meeting with PDP stakeholders in Ogun State on Wednesday.

According to the former vice president, the PDP can only prevail in the presidential race if its members work hard in all of their voting locations.

According to reports, he said, “You are all PDP supporters and members.” I implore you to make sure you win your polling places if you want the PDP to take back power.” “It is not a qualification that you will get a contract, whether at the local government level, state level, or federal level,” said one interviewer. “It is not a qualification that you will get an appointment, whether at the governorship level, the senatorial level, as a House of Representatives candidate, or as a presidential candidate.”

Festus Keyamo (SAN), a spokesman for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, responded to Atiku’s remarks by claiming that Atiku was already promising contracts to individuals while disobeying the Public Procurement Act.

“A leopard cannot change its skin,” Keyamo told The Punch. He is already promising contracts to friends in politics despite the Public Procurement Act being in effect.

Rufus Ayenigba, the spokesperson for the SDP, echoed similar sentiments when he said, “I will leave the decision to the electorate to determine what is best for them.” There is nothing about Atiku and Tinubu that Nigerians don’t already know about them; all the leading candidates have relatable histories. Everything is pointing in the direction of a new lease on life for us to move forward. It is essential to take a breath of fresh air to sanitize the system.

Auwal Rafsanjani, the Director of the Transition Monitoring Group, stated that there are legal frameworks in Nigeria that govern contract issuance and appointment. Since every state is required to have at least one minister and ambassador, appointments in the civil service are made in accordance with this federal character. If he is referring to the selection of aides, it is his responsibility to make sure that he advances the nation without coming under fire for being unfair. Making sure that everything they do complies with the law is best for the candidates.

