Atiku is the only presidential aspirant who said that he will support the SE if they are zoned—Senator Ben Ndi Obi

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former member representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the 5th National Assembly, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, says that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is the only presidential aspirant who said that he will support the south-east if the office is zoned to them.

He further stated that those of them that are in politics met Atiku Abubakar and the other IGBOs even before politics. Atiku usually arrives in Igboland on the 24th of every December to celebrate Christmas with his IGBO friends, and those ones will invite us for a lunch, he said.

According to him, Atiku has a lot of friends in the south-east; these are friends who can comfortably walk into his bedroom. Atiku usually arrives in Igboland on the 24th of every December to celebrate Christmas with his IGBO friends. Even before we met in politics, we were always together. He is the only presidential aspirant who will support the south-east if the office is zoned to them, and no other presidential aspirant in the PDP can say that, he said.

