Atiku Is The Candidate Of The North, And That’s The Direction We’ll Follow – ACF Chieftain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few days before the presidential election, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, a chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), claimed that Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura, and other Northern elders had ordered that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate be the candidate of the North.

Alhaji Yakubu, the National Assistant Auditor of the ACF, stated during a news conference held on Monday in Kaduna that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate for president who has the capacity and competence to run Nigeria.

The ACF leader stated that “ACF was born out of specific events that occurred in the nation. As we approach the polls in a few days, our elders and leaders like Alhaji Sani Zango Daura (the Danmasanin Daura) have provided us with guidance. The ACF was formed to protect the interests of the North. So far, so good. We will go in that direction because Atiku is the candidate of the north.”

“And they are the candidates that the majority of people in the north will support. This is one of the reasons I called the news conference, and if there are any other matters that need to be clarified, I am more than willing to do so,” he added.

SOURCE: Vanguard

OReporter (

)