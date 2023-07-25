Atiku Is still Young To Contest For Another Election Like He has Been Doing For The Past 20yrs–Adar

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has closed his case at the presidential Election Petition Tribunal against the victory of President Bola Tinubu as President-elect of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election. As Nigerians await the verdict of the Tribunal, Musa Sarkin Adar, a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress and Member of the 9th Federal House of Representatives, during his interview with Arise alleged that Atiku Abubakar must not become President at all cost, citing that Atiku has been contesting for presidency for the past twenty years. He stated that Atiku needs to evaluate himself and see where he is getting things wrong and work on it. According to him, nobody should be desperate for power.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar had filed a case against President Bola Tinubu citing that he was illegally declared President-elect of the 2023 presidential election by the electoral commission.

He said, “Nobody should be desperate for power, power is transient and all you need to do is to have patient and assess yourself to see areas you got it wrong. Atiku Abubakar is still young enough to contest for another election like he has been doing for the past twenty years, and he must not be president at all cost, but I don’t have anything against Atiku because he is an elder, and I respect him for that, Atiku and I were in the same party, the SDP back in those days and we knew each other. Nigeria needs to move forward, in the past, the opposition party have blackmailed us during their campaigns, but the campaign is gone, and now we should work together in building the nation.”

What are your thoughts on this matter?

[Start From 0:30]

To watch the video.

Vincent73 (

)