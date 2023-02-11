Atiku Is Not Wike’s Choice And He Has Asked The People To Vote For Tinubu – Leloonu Nwibubasa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an exclusive interview with Punch paper, a former Commissioner in Rivers State, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa has opined that the Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is not the preferred presidential candidate of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. He noted that Wike has instructed his people to support the candidacy of the Former Lagos State Governor and presidential candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He added that in the South-South geopolitical zones, most importantly in Rivers State, Governor Wike has been talking to the Senate, members of House of Representatives, Chairmen of Council and all the appointees of government elected on the major opposition party, PDP in the region and also the key party members at the grassroots level to vote for the ruling party, APC presidential candidate, Tinubu. He further added that despite the insistence of Wike to swayed key members and stakeholders in the party to support his preferred presidential candidate, he has met a very stiff resistance. He noted that despite the fact that Wike is strongly opposed to Atiku’s candidacy, the Former Vice President would emerged victorious at the presidential election.

He also opined that the aggrieved party members, the G-5 Governors group has collapsed due to the fact that they could not agreed to backed the same presidential candidate. He noted that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has publicly endorsed the Former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi while the other members of the G-5 Governors are yet to revealed their preferred presidential candidate ahead of the general election. He noted that the lack of a conclusive agreement on who to endorsed by the G-5 governors has proven that the group has collapsed, and also decision of one of the leaders of G-5 group, the former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang to campaign for Atiku in Plateau State is an indicator that Wike has lost.

