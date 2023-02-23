NEWS

Atiku Is Not Perfect But The Task Of Building Nations Always Falls To Imperfect Men Or Women -Dogara

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Is Not Perfect But The Task Of Building Nations Always Falls To Imperfect Men Or Women -Dogara

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 presidential election, which will be held on Saturday, February 25, former House of Representatives Speaker, The Right Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has stated that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is not perfect but possesses all that is required to lead the country.

Mr. Dogara, who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP after the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, chose Senator Kashim Shettima, also a Muslim, as his running mate, announced this on Wednesday night on his official Twitter handle.

Dogara emphasized that Atiku Abubakar is far from perfect, but those who are imperfect are often tasked with the burden of building nations.

He tweeted, “Of course, I am well aware that Atiku is not perfect, but history has shown that the task of building nations has always fallen on the shoulders of imperfect men and women. My only point is that the worst of us should not lead the best of us.”

Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: GCGentleOfficial (via 50minds
News )

#Atiku #Perfect #Task #Building #Nations #Falls #Imperfect #Men #Women #DogaraAtiku Is Not Perfect But The Task Of Building Nations Always Falls To Imperfect Men Or Women -Dogara Publish on 2023-02-23 11:31:29



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Atiku Isn’t Perfect, The Task Of Building Nations Have Fallen On Shoulders Of Imperfect Men- Dogara

6 mins ago

Chief Simon Okeke Hints On Why Igbos Fighting For Biafra Can’t Win The Agitation

14 mins ago

I Would Have Been Very Sad If The 2023 Presidential Election Was Only Between PDP & APC – Peterside

22 mins ago

Our accomplishments have turned the tide of the government against us—Buhari

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button