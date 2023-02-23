This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Is Not Perfect But The Task Of Building Nations Always Falls To Imperfect Men Or Women -Dogara

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 presidential election, which will be held on Saturday, February 25, former House of Representatives Speaker, The Right Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has stated that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is not perfect but possesses all that is required to lead the country.

Mr. Dogara, who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP after the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, chose Senator Kashim Shettima, also a Muslim, as his running mate, announced this on Wednesday night on his official Twitter handle.

Dogara emphasized that Atiku Abubakar is far from perfect, but those who are imperfect are often tasked with the burden of building nations.

He tweeted, “Of course, I am well aware that Atiku is not perfect, but history has shown that the task of building nations has always fallen on the shoulders of imperfect men and women. My only point is that the worst of us should not lead the best of us.”

