“Atiku Is Not Close To The North, We Don’t Know Him” — NEF Member.

Speaking with journalists at an event to mark the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) 10th year anniversary, Seidu Baba, a prominent member of the forum, debunked any insinuations or suggestions that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is the forum’s candidate.

Baba was firm in his stance that Atiku is not close to the northern region. “Atiku has not been seen as somebody who is close to the north because he has not been fair to us, he is somebody having his base outside the north,” he said.

Baba went on to state that the move to make NEF adopt Abubakar as their candidate shows “how desperate he is” and that “there is no way that Atiku can be a Northern candidate because he does not know them and we do not know him.”

The NEF member’s comments drew attention to Atiku’s lack of connection and understanding of the northern region and the issues that affect its people. It also goes to show that Atiku is not the preferred candidate of the Northern Elders Forum, despite the numerous attempts to make him so.

The comments of Seidu Baba have underlined the need for Atiku and other presidential candidates to understand the sensitivities of the northern region and be proactive in engaging with them to gain their trust and support. It is clear that the northern region cannot be taken for granted, and that any candidate seeking their support must demonstrate an understanding of their needs and be willing to work to address their issues.

Source: TheCable.

