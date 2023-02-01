Atiku Is Just Trying To Exploit Peter Obi’s Popularity, There Is No Alliance Between Them -Tanko Yunusa

According to the Obi-Datti Campaign Organization, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and Atiku Abubakar, the nominee for the People’s Democratic Party, are not in discussions about allying.

Recall that on Tuesday, BBC Hausa released an interview where Atiku Abubakar said he was willing to work with Peter Obi and Kwankwaso as both candidates are not a threat to him at the polls.

Now according to a report by the Punch Newspaper, Yunusa Tanko, a spokesperson for the Obi-Datti campaign organization, claimed that people making the alliance claim are merely seeking to capitalize on Obi’s popularity. In his own words as seen in Punch Newspaper…

“As of yesterday, before we left Numan, there was nothing of such nature. We are busy with campaigns. We are not aware of anything like an alliance. “I believe that someone is merely att empting to cash out on the Obi-Datti ticket. We are now campaigning in Sokoto and will soon be in Zamfara.”

