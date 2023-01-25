This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Is Indeed A Good Man – Ned Nwoko Says As He Recounts His Encounter With Him 20 Years Ago

Billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, recently took to his official Instagram page to share photos of himself with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and to recount his encounter with him twenty years ago.

According to Ned, there was once agitation within the PDP for Atiku to contest against former President Olusegun Obasanjo when he wanted to run for a second term. However, Ned and his late friend, Bala Kaoke, visited Atiku to convince him against running against Obasanjo, and Atiku humbly obliged.

Ned, who described Atiku as “our incoming president,” stated that based on his experience with him, Atiku is a good man. He wrote, “Even though today was a PDP rally, it was an opportunity to reminisce with our incoming president on what happened over 20 years ago when myself and my late friend Bala Kaoje met with the then VP to persuade him not to contest against his boss and how humble he was with his response that as a true Muslim, he will support OBJ for his re-election despite the enormous pressure from the then PDP governors to contest against OBJ. He is indeed a good man.”

Ned’s post has generated positive reactions from many Nigerians who believe that Atiku is indeed a good man and that he has the right qualities to lead the country. Many have also commended Atiku for his humility and willingness to put the interest of the party above his personal ambition.

It is worth noting that Atiku has been in the Nigerian political scene for over two decades and has held various positions in government, including serving as the Vice President under Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007. He has also been a two-time presidential candidate and has consistently shown his commitment to the development of Nigeria and its people.

In conclusion, Ned Nwoko’s recent post about Atiku Abubakar is a testament to the fact that the PDP presidential candidate is indeed a good man and has the right qualities to lead the country. His humility and willingness to put the interest of the party above his personal ambition is commendable and will go a long way in ensuring that he leads Nigeria to greatness.

Content created and supplied by: IAmGraced (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #Good #Man #Ned #Nwoko #Recounts #Encounter #YearsAtiku Is Indeed A Good Man – Ned Nwoko Says As He Recounts His Encounter With Him 20 Years Ago Publish on 2023-01-25 15:06:23