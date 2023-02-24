Atiku Is Going To Win Rivers State, The People Will Not Support The APC Ticket —Daniel Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than 24 hours left before the highly anticipated presidential candidate, a spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, has insisted that their party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win convincingly in Rivers State.

Despite the fact that Nyesom Wike seems to be supporting the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Daniel Bwala maintained that the people of Rivers would not throw their weight behind Bola Tinubu and as such, PDP will win the state convincingly.

He said: “PDP is winning Rivers clean, I can bet you that PDP will win Rivers. Didn’t you hear a story being credited to one of the governors who said he deceived us, we all agreed to go this way and he went that way? That crashes his entire political career. Do you think the people of Rivers will agree to the APC ticket? The only thing that will make Atiku lose is if the election is rigged, but if it is free and fair, and he loses, he will accept it in good faith.”

Watch the video Here:

Daily_writes (

)