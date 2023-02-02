This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Atiku Is Aware Of Allegations Against Tinubu But He Has Not Insulted Him On Any Platform” – Shaibu

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed that Atiku Abubakar is aware of the allegations against his counterpart in the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, but he has never insulted him over it since the 2023 presidential campaigns started.

While speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Shaibu slammed the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu for verbally attacking other candidates instead of telling Nigerians how will move the country forward if elected. He stated that Atiku has never insulted Tinubu on any platform since the campaigns started, adding that he is aware of the allegations against him but has never said anything about it.

“While speaking in Calabar, he (Tinubu) insulted other candidates for a few minutes, made his blunder and it ended there. That is all he does. It is unpresidential and I’m not sure you have any video clip anywhere of Atiku Abubakar on any platform insulting or casting aspersions on Tinubu.

“Atiku Abubakar is aware that Bola Tinubu forfeited $460,000 to the US government on a case and he has never mentioned it. Instead, he gets to the podium and sells his programs of action to the people.”

Shaibu described the recent statements from Tinubu directed at other presidential candidates as ‘unpresidential’, claiming that he has nothing to offer Nigerians. He also talked about the verbal gaffes made by the APC presidential candidate during his campaigns and claimed that he is unfit to be president of Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: Joshuablog (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #Aware #Allegations #Tinubu #Insulted #Platform #Shaibu”Atiku Is Aware Of Allegations Against Tinubu But He Has Not Insulted Him On Any Platform” – Shaibu Publish on 2023-02-02 15:39:12