Atiku Is Aware Of Allegations Against Tinubu But He Has Not Insulted Him On Any Platform -Phrank Shaibu

Atiku Abubakar is aware of the allegations against Bola Tinubu, his counterpart in the All Progressive Congress (APC), but he hasn’t insulted him over them since the 2023 presidential campaigns began, according to Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

Shaibu criticized Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, for criticizing other candidates during an appearance on Arise TV rather than outlining how he will advance Nigeria if elected. He claimed that since the campaigns began, Atiku has never disparaged Tinubu on any platform and added that he is aware of the accusations made against him but has never addressed them.

“During his speech in Calabar, he (Tinubu) criticized other candidates for a few minutes before making a mistake. He only does this. It is improper, and I don’t believe you have a video footage of Atiku Abubakar disparaging or dissing Tinubu on any forum.

“Bola Tinubu forfeited $460,000 to the US government in a case, and Atiku Abubakar is aware of this but has never brought it up. Instead, he approaches the stage and persuades the crowd to support his action plans.”

Shaibu claimed that Tinubu has nothing to offer Nigerians and that his recent comments about other presidential candidates are “unpresidential.” He also discussed the verbal slip-ups the APC candidate made while running for president, asserting that he is unfit to lead Nigeria.

