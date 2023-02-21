This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Intended to Use The Naira Scarcity to His Election Advantage- Sowore

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been referred to as an opportunist by Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC).

Sowore claimed that Atiku intended to gain electoral benefit from the discussion surrounding the Naira redesign scheme.

He stated this in a post on his verified Twitter account on Monday.

“Opportunistic @atiku believed he could profit from the Naira Design’s potential to generate poverty in order to win the election,” he said, claiming that the Naira redesign policy was meant to hurt Nigeria’s poor people. The “naira design” swindle would have harmed the nation’s poorest inhabitants, as any dependable leader would have known. I keep saying it because there is no difference.

Dogara admitted that the depreciation of the naira and the lack of foreign currency had an adverse effect on him as well, but he urged for Nigerians to endure it for a few weeks and consider it as a cost necessary to be paid for fair, open, and credible elections.

He delivered a speech at the Evangelical Churches Winning All (ECWA) International Youth Conference, which drew up to 15,000 Christian youth to Kaltungo, Gombe State, over the weekend. He was honored for his service to the church, the young people, and humanity.

