Atiku: I’m Stepping Stone To Igbo Presidency

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has assured southerners that voting for him and his party in the February 25 election remains the surest path to an Igbo presidency in Nigeria.

Addressing party faithful and chieftains at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Enugu yesterday, Atiku said Nigerians were already gearing up to elect a PDP government, urging Enugu residents not to be left in the opposition.

“When I came here a few months ago to attend a South-East zonal conference, I told the Igbos that I was going to be the stepping stone to the Igbo presidency, and I mean it,” he said. It is the same race whether an Igbo man is from the South-East or the South-South, and today my running mate is an Igbo man.

“It is a universal ethnic group, a universal race. So, my brothers and sisters, the people of Enugu State, I want you to keep supporting the PDP because the PDP is Enugu and Enugu is the PDP.

“I want to let you know that this country is geared towards electing a PDP government, do not be an exception and do not be a minority. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will form the next government.

“Be in the mainstream of Nigerian politics, as you have always been, because that is the only way to bring about the prosperity, economic development, peace, and security you seek in this part of the country and the country in general.”

