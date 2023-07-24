Atiku: Heavens Won’t Fall If Tribunal Removes Tinubu

Former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, reassured the five-member panel of justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) that Nigeria would not suffer dire consequences if they were to conclude, based on the presented evidence, that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was illegally declared president and subsequently removed from office. Atiku expressed this assurance in his final written address, wherein he contested the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

One of the key points raised by Atiku was in response to President Tinubu’s submission, where the latter argued that nullifying the election due to his failure to secure 25% of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) might lead to chaos in the country’s constitutional and democratic systems. Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, stated that Tinubu’s Final Written Address demonstrated a complete misconception and unfortunate misunderstanding of the petitioner’s case. Uche firmly asserted that a subtle threat of apocalyptic catastrophe, suggesting national chaos and anarchy, should not deter the court from dispensing justice.

In his final written address, Atiku further emphasized that the court must remain steadfast in its pursuit of justice and not be swayed by fear-mongering tactics or political implications. He urged the justices to base their decision solely on the merits of the evidence presented before them, without succumbing to external pressures or potential consequences.

In his words: “I must do justice even if the heavens fall. The truth of course is that when justice has been done, the heavens stay in place.”

Atiku’s stance highlights the principle that the pursuit of justice and upholding the rule of law should always take precedence over any perceived threats or potential disruptions to the country’s political landscape. By reiterating that the heavens will not fall over Nigeria, he seeks to emphasize the resilience of the nation and its institutions in the face of legal challenges and democratic processes.

