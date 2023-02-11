Atiku Has Vowed To Release Nnamdi Kanu, Says Senator Wabara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar has promised to release Nnamdi Kanu if he wins this month’s presidential election.

Kanu, the head of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), a group that is prohibited, has been detained since last year.

But the PDP’s chairman of the board of trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, made a campaign pledge to free the IPOB commander within the first 100 days of taking office at a rally for the party’s presidential candidate on Saturday in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State.

“Atiku has pledged to free our son from prison within the first 100 days of his presidency. He has no fear of anyone. He’ll fulfill his pledge, Wabara said.

On February 25, the former president of the senate advised Abia State voters to support the PDP’s nominee for president.

Along with his running partner, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and Governors Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Atiku had earlier arrived at the Umuahia Township Stadium for the occasion.

Namadi Sambo, a former vice president, and trustees from the PDP were also present in the entourage. According to chennel.

Theodore Orji, a former governor of Abia State, Sam Ohuabunwa, a past candidate for the PDP presidential nomination, and other party veterans from Abia State were present to greet the entourage.

However, Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was not present; in his place was his deputy, Ude Okochukwu.

