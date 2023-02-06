This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku has urged Nigerians not to allow 2023 presidential election be determined by bullion vans

On Sunday, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, asked Nigerians not to let “bullion vans” dictate the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

In a newsletter given to our correspondent, the former vice president and serial presidential candidate urged Nigerians to channel frustrations accrued from the scarcity naira and petrol into voting out the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“A few days ago, I had required to give a statement regarding the federal government’s approach to currency conversion. In the said statement, I aligned my position with an upsurge of demand for a short extension for the deadline of January 31.

“While commending the magnanimity of the CBN for such an extension, it would be crucial for the agency to take quick efforts to make the new currency available and accessible to the public. This is necessary to alleviate the continuous challenges and frustrations felt by our people across the country.”

Furthermore, Atiku commended the apex bank and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for their efforts to combat those who hoard the newly designed naira.

“It is also noteworthy to acknowledge the wonderful work being done by the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission for uncovering unscrupulous characters who stockpile money in secret warehouses.

“Under no scenario must we let the outcome of this election to be influenced by the bullion van tendencies. The frustration that we are all experiencing right now can be corrected if the CBN continues to play its role and operatives from the EFCC and ICPC to ensure that people do not store large sums of money out of reach of the public. The other side of the agreement is for Nigerians to use the power of our PVC to channel our rage and vote the APC out in the upcoming general election.”

