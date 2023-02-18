Atiku Has Not Been Fair To Northerners, We Don’t Know Him – Northern Elders Forum

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Northern Elders Forum has disputed reports that it supports the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

Alhaji Seidu Baba, a member of the forum, told the press in Abuja on Saturday that the former vice president cannot be their consensus candidate. According to him, the PDP candidate has not treated Northerners fairly enough to merit their support.

He stated that despite Atiku’s efforts to become the sole candidate of the North, NEF has not endorsed him. Baba stated, “His attempt to convince and even coerce the NEF to adopt him (Atiku) demonstrates his desperation. “Many people feel that although Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-rufai was criticising Northern elders, it is believed, his real target was Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku cannot be a candidate for the North because he does not know them and we do not know him. “It is believed that Atiku’s absence at the NEF Assembly was due to his learning of his rejection, as he was unable to send a representative. Because he has been unfair to us, Atiku has not been perceived as a person who is close to the Northerners.

