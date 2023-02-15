‘Atiku Has Examined That Rivers State Security Situation Is Not Safe For His Supporters’ – Aniagwu

The Spokesperson of the Atiku Okowa campaign council, Charles Aniagwu has stated that their Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has decided to boycott their campaign in Rivers state due to the security situation. Charles Aniagwu stated that the Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike refusal to claim accountability for the recent political attacks in the state makes it difficult for Atiku to step into the City.

He alleged that this is not in an act of cowardice but to prevent any damage on the Atiku’s supporters in the state. He pointed out that it’s impossible to organize a rally in a stadium with just 48 hours being given by the Governor. According to him, Atiku will find another way of reaching out to the Rivers state people.

He said, ”In the case of Rivers, Governor Nyesom Wike makes everybody in Nigeria to believe that he’s much on ground and very popular yet he’s afraid of billboard that does not even talk. They will not allow you to erect your billboard, some people who tried to paste Atiku posters in Rivers were matcheted by hoodlums. Instead of police commissioners in Rivers taking action against those who did that, he was very busy arresting those who were putting up posters telling them they were going against the law of the state.

So Atiku has examined that the Rivers state security is not safe for his supporters. He may have enough policemen to police him and his Vice Presidential candidate but would it be possible to also provide same level of policing for the supporters that will come to the stadium that has been approved, cancelled, and approved for the party. And so like Jonathan said in 2015, when he said that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Atiku also do not want to sacrifice any Nigeria on the altar of wanting to be President.”

