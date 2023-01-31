This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Has Contested Presidential Election 5 Times, 2023 Election Will Make It 6th Time – Josef Onoh

An story that was published online by The Vanguard this morning claims that Josef Onoh is the current representative of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the All Progressives Congress in the South East, in addition to being a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a better chance of winning the forthcoming presidential election than Atiku does, according to a statement that was made in an interview with Vanguard. The statement was made because Atiku is corrupt.

In an interview, he claimed that Atiku defected to the ACN after failing to win the presidential vote from the PDP in 2007 due to anti-party activities and corruption. He said that this failure was caused by Atiku’s participation in these activities.

According to him, Atiku suffered a defeat at the hands of the PDP presidential candidate and has since then run for president in every election that the country has seen.

Atiku has already participated in the electoral process for the presidency five times, and the 2023 election would be his sixth attempt to win the presidency. The fact that it violates the constitution of the PDP, which states that the presidency should be held once every eight years and should be rotated between the country’s two geopolitical areas, constitutes a second reason for objecting to the party’s policies.

In addition, Onoh stated that Atiku supported the transfer of power from the South to the North, and he added that in 2015, while incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan was in office, Atiku walked out after failing to get the ticket. Onoh also stated that Atiku supported the transfer of power from the South to the North.

