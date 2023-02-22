Atiku Has Been Vice President For 8yrs He Don’t Need Anyone to Teach Him How To Lead Nigeria-Murtala Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations has endorsed the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its choice after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group lament that Atiku has been vice president for 8 years, so he don’t need anyone to teach him how to lead Nigeria. This statement was made available by the Convener of the group, Murtala Abubakar while addressing reporters at the popular Arewa House.

In his own words, Murtala Abubakar said “Atiku has been on the ballot as presidential candidate twice and the next election in a few days would be the third. He is not just on the ballot, but he is the leading candidate.

“None of the presidential candidate but Atiku has occupied the number two position of Vice President of Nigeria for 8 years. None of them knows Nigeria like Atiku. He is not going to rely on anyone or groups to teach him how to lead Nigeria”- he added

