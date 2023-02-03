Atiku Has Been Making Every Effort To Secure Endorsement From Northern Elders’ Forum- Rufai Alkali

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election and following some of the reports that the presidential candidate of the people’s democratic party, Atiku Abubakar has been mounting pressure on the presidential candidate of the new Nigeria people’s party, Rabiu Kwankwaso to step down, the national chairman of the new Nigeria people’s party, Rufai Alkali has dismissed the reports, noting that there has been nothing of such.

Rufai Alkali however noted that they are aware that Atiku Abubakar had been making every effort to secure endorsement from the Arewa consultative forum and the northern elder’s forum ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to Rufai Alkali, the northern elders’ forum has not been putting any form of pressure on the presidential candidate of the new Nigeria people’s party, Rabiu Kwankwaso to step down for Atiku.

In his words “we know that Atiku Abubakar has been making every effort to secure that kind of endorsement”.

Rufai Alkali made this remark during an interview just a few moments ago between the 4th and 5th minute.

