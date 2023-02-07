Atiku Has Been In Politics For 30 Years; He Is Well Experienced To Fix The Country – Ibrahim Aminu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ibrahim Aminu Dan-Iya, the public relations officer of the People Democratic Party in Kano state, revealed that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has the experience to understand how to solve the problems facing Nigeria.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar is well experienced in solving the economic challenges facing the country; he has been in politics for over 30 years; he has the experience of having been a governor, vice president, and civil servant for over the years, as well as Chairman of the Economic Team.”

Ibrahim Aminu Dan-Iya, while talking during an interview program with AriseTV, noted that it’s good to appreciate the People’s Democratic Party for their role in the sustainability of democracy in Nigeria and indicated that by looking at the economic policies of the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abukakar, as contained in their manifestos, agendas, and programs, it will be pertinent to know that the party can solve the issues facing the country.

