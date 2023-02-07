NEWS

Atiku Has Been In Politics For 30 Years; He Is Well Experienced To Fix The Country – Ibrahim Aminu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 46 mins ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ibrahim Aminu Dan-Iya, the public relations officer of the People Democratic Party in Kano state, revealed that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has the experience to understand how to solve the problems facing Nigeria.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar is well experienced in solving the economic challenges facing the country; he has been in politics for over 30 years; he has the experience of having been a governor, vice president, and civil servant for over the years, as well as Chairman of the Economic Team.”

Fwrd: 2:00++

Ibrahim Aminu Dan-Iya, while talking during an interview program with AriseTV, noted that it’s good to appreciate the People’s Democratic Party for their role in the sustainability of democracy in Nigeria and indicated that by looking at the economic policies of the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abukakar, as contained in their manifestos, agendas, and programs, it will be pertinent to know that the party can solve the issues facing the country.

Gist247 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 46 mins ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Shehu Sani Reacts As A New Born Baby Was Found By The Roadside (Video)

10 mins ago

Naja’atu Mohammed Accuses El-Rufai Of Attempting To Replace Late Abba Kyari As Cabal

14 mins ago

Opinion: Why Peter Obi Is Well-placed To Upset Tinubu And Atiku In The Presidential Polls

18 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: APC trying to instigate Christians against me—Atiku, Chelsea Get New Coach, Enoka

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button