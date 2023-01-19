Atiku had Promised Contracts, Appointments To PDP Supporters, Says Festus Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to published by Sahara Reporters this evening, spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has described Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a leopard that cannot change its skin. According to him, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had promised PDP members who wish to get appointments and contracts in his administration to ensure that they win their polling units in the upcoming Presidential election.

However, the Spokesperson of the Tinubu Shettima campaign Council, the former vice-president, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has been battling to extricate himself from the new revelations of how he allegedly used special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to divert the country’s wealth, also made the promise to PDP supporters during a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

According to Festus Keyamo, joining the campaign of Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP members is not enough reason for them to get appointments and contracts if elected.

Source.

SnMedia (

)