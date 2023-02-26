Atiku Floors Tinubu At Tambuwal’s Polling Unit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has won his polling unit, 033, which is located at the Government Girls Day Secondary School in Tambuwal.

Tambuwal ran for the Sokoto-South Senatorial seat in the election as the Director General of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council.

According to the results obtained by Daily Trust, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, received 250 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, received 44 votes.

The PDP received 252 and 247 votes in the Senate and House of Representatives elections, respectively, while the APC received 45 and 48 votes.

Tinubu stated that he has articulated his agenda and established his priorities, such as strengthening partnerships between the private and public sectors and revitalizing various sectors of the economy to realize the country’s dreams.

The APC presidential candidate stated that the government must work with the private sector to grow the economy. (NAN)

MrRank (

)