Atiku First Presidential Candidate To Be Rejected By Stakeholders And Members Of His Party – Ortom

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has replied to a statement by Atiku Abubakar’s adviser, Phrank Shaibu, labeling him as the worst governor in Nigeria’s history. Shaibu has accused the G-5 Governors of conspiring against Atiku, claiming that they were merely looking for significance, positions, and immunity from prosecution.

In a statement issued by his aide, Terver Akase, Ortom said Atiku should be concerned since he has become the first presidential candidate of a major political party to be rejected by important stakeholders and many other members of his party. “We are not certain that the Special Assistant to the PDP Presidential Candidate on Public Communication obtained his permission before making the statement; because if he had, he would not have blamed the G-5 for his electoral defeat.

“He should be concerned about why the G-5 and other members of the Integrity Group rejected his candidacy.” The group stood for justice, equity, and fairness, arguing that the presidency in 2023 should belong to the south, and Nigerians realized the unmistakable realities included in the Integrity Group’s argument and voted for a presidential candidate from the south. “Another reason for Atiku’s attack on Chief Ortom is the former Benue State Governor’s bravery in speaking truth to power and rebuking him for making unstatesmanlike remarks about the killing of Benue people by Fulani herdsmen.”

Source: Daily Post

