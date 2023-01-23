This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Finally Reacts To Festus Keyamo’s Allegations, Reveals What buhari Must Do To The Minister

In an instant statement, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his team demanded that Festus Keyamo be removed from his position as minister of state for labor and the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate for 2023.

As reported by Premium Times, a spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign committee suggested that Keyamo should be fired by the president for alleged abuse of position.

On Sunday, January 22nd, at a press conference in Abuja, Daniel Bwala reportedly accused Keyamo of intimidating government agencies with the benefits and powers that come with his position.

An investigation into PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has been requested by Keyamo, a spokesman for the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council.

After giving the EFCC, the ICPC, and the Code of Conduct Bureau a 72-hour deadline to arrest Atiku for alleged corruption, he filed a lawsuit in a court of competent jurisdiction against officers of the agencies.

On the other hand, Bwala said that the PDP is certain that President buhari is dedicated to a free and fair election process and will stand for what is right.

He said: “We are calling on the president, because we believe that he is committed to a free and fair process (election), to immediately sack the minister – for abusing the office that he has because that office is being paid for by taxpayers’ money…”.

Dele Momodu, the PDP presidential campaign council’s official spokesman, has called Festus Keyamo a “loudmouth” who only wants to be the center of attention.

According to Tribune, Momodu called Keyamo a disruptive outsider who sought publicity by raising corruption claims against PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Momodu said that Keyamo has hurt APC presidential contender Bola Tinubu more than he has helped.

I’m not an expert in legal matters, so I won’t. Festus Keyamo is merely an obnoxious outsider who wants to be the center of attention, in my opinion. And what he has done with that is that he has done more damage to Tinubu than to Atiku.” he stated.

