Atiku expresses concern over Sinister Plot to undermine Nigeria’s Democracy

According to the Vanguard, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his concerns about a dangerous scheme aimed at undermining the Nigerian judiciary and the democratic process.

In a statement released by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku lamented the distressing developments that have unfolded since the controversial presidential election in February.

Atiku strongly asserted that the recently concluded election, which brought the current government into power, was the worst in the history of democratic politics in Nigeria.

He emphasized that this flawed outcome, along with the electoral umpire’s disregard for legal requirements in declaring a winner, compelled him and other candidates to take the patriotic stance of challenging the election results.

The former Vice President stressed the crucial role of the judiciary in the pursuit of justice and the preservation of democracy. He commended the judiciary’s interpretation of the law and reminded Nigerians that an independent judiciary aims to prevent an unholy alliance between judges and political actors.

However, Atiku raised concerns about threats from the ruling party designed to intimidate the judiciary and obstruct the delivery of justice as the court proceedings on the controversial election unfold.

He condemned the APC and agents of President Tinubu for making catastrophic threats that could lead to anarchy if justice is not served according to their desires. He also highlighted media reports detailing distressing plots to harass the justices presiding over the election petition.

Atiku’s Media Adviser emphasized that democracy in Nigeria grants the people the power to choose their leaders and demands an independent judiciary free from government interference or intimidation.

He condemned any attempt to compromise the democratic process and undermine the judiciary, as it would only result in chaos.

Atiku reaffirmed his party’s commitment to resist any action that undermines Nigeria’s fragile democracy within the boundaries of the law and called on the international community to take note of the situation.

Ibe criticized the APC for its consistent efforts to intimidate the judiciary, citing previous incidents such as the removal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, in 2019 and the intrusion into judges’ homes by the Department of State Services.

He described the APC’s plot as a strategy to intimidate judges, threaten them with arrest, and coerce them into delivering favorable judgments. Ibe stressed that the APC’s track record of judicial intimidation is well-established.

He further highlighted the suspicious circumstances surrounding the replacement of the Chief Justice and the subsequent resignation of his successor, Tanko Muhammad.

Atiku and his party called attention to the fresh plot to steal the mandate bestowed upon them by over 200 million Nigerians and urged the international community and the Nigerian people to take note of this concerning development.

