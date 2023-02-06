Atiku: Dogara says North should complete 14 years to meet up with South

Vanguard reports that a former Speaker House of Representatives whose name is Yakubu Dogara has said that in order to ensure justice and equity, Nigerians must support the North in producing the next President of Nigeria so that the North can rule for another 4 years and meet up with the number of times that the South has ruled. According to him, the South has ruled Nigeria for 14 years but the North has ruled Nigeria for only 10 years. Speaking as a guest speaker in Zonkwa, Kaduna state during the Presentation of flags to the Peoples Democratic party senatorial candidates, Dogara opined that right now, Nigeria is in need of unity because of how the ruling All Progressive Congress divided the country.

His statement read, people are always asking why a Muslim would succeed a Muslim as President, the truth is, Obasanjo is a Christian, Jonathan is a Christian, Obasanjo ruled for a total of 8 years, Jonathan ruled for only 6 years, if you sum it up together, you would notice that we Christians have ruled this country for 14 years while Yar’Adua ruled for 2 years and Buhari for 8 years making it 10 years in total, we have to allow the Muslims to have a balance of 4 years, the Southerners had their own President so the North should also get a balance of 4 years through Presidency.

Content created and supplied by: Sirax (via 50minds

News )

