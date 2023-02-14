Atiku Does Not Love Rivers State, He Failed To Visit When Flood Ravaged People’s Homes – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed one of the reasons why he withdrew his support of the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar to run for the office of the president in the coming election.

According to Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar has not identified with the people of Rivers State enough to show that he cares about the state. Nyesom Wike noted that when flood ravaged some local governments in the state, neither Atiku Abubakar nor the leadership of the party at national level visited the state.

According to Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar has not shown that he loves the people of Rivers State and as such, the people of the state cannot kill themselves because of Atiku Abubakar. Nyesom Wike stressed that life is all about cooperation because it is whom cares about someone that the person will equally care about.

Nyesom Wike went on to say that nobody can force him or his supporters to do anything they do not want to do. Nyesom Wike also restated that he remains committed to his initial stand regarding the fact that the National Chairman of PDP should leave the north and come to the south.

Watch From The 11:20 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)