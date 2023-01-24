This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Discovers Okonjo-Iweala, El-Rufai, Ribadu, Others as Former Vice President — Titilayo Atiku-Abubakar Says

The wife of former vice president, Alhaja Titilayo Atiku-Abubakar has boasted that her husband, Atiku Abubakar discovered former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Mrs Titi Atiku-Abubakar made the clarification while granting interview on BBC News Yoruba. She stressed that Waziri Adamawa knew how to gather best brains to realize the best for the country.

Alhaja Titi Atiku-Abubakar recounted that Yoruba hasn’t produced First Lady since beginning of 4th Republic in 1999 even when Yoruba was the president.

She harped on the ethnic benefit Yoruba nation tend to derive if Atiku is elected as president on 25th February and she becomes first lady.

“No politician has helped people to realize their dreams like my husband Alhaji Atiku Abubakar did. He has private and public sector experience than other presidential candidates. My husband wants to give back to the country by resuscitating education which he enjoyed free and other key sectors of the economy “

Link to the video of the interview: https://fb.watch/ifFHYcvwQa/

