NEWS

Atiku denies claims by Fani-Kayode that he secretly met with serving military generals.

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku denies claims by Fani-Kayode that he secretly met with serving military generals.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday denied claims by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode that he secretly met with serving military generals.

In addition to demanding the date the meeting took place, Atiku accused Fani-Kayode of lying.

Femi Fani-Kayode, the APC campaign’s social media manager, has also been a vocal proponent of false information, according to Shaibu.

By way of his media assistant Phrank Shaibu, Atiku referred to Fani-assertion Kayode’s as another “story by moonlight.”

Shaibu stated: “Atiku has been in Yola since Friday. He was in Bauchi on Wednesday, Kano on Thursday. A basic tenet of logic holds that a person cannot be in two locations at once. Sadly, there is no intellect whatsoever in the APC’s lies.

Fani-Kayode has nothing but lies to tell Nigerians. Weren’t they the same people who made up stories about their plans to travel to Sokoto and then forged a letter of resignation purporting to be from the deputy governor of Sokoto State until the man had to denounce them?

They are attempting to enter Aso Rock using lies because these people are so desperate. He needs to inform Nigerians about Atiku’s meetings with those generals.

According to Fani-Kayode, the rumored meeting between Atiku and the military generals may have negative effects on the presidential election.

He questioned whether Atiku’s meeting with military generals was a coup d’état.

The APC leader pondered what might be on the agenda of such a gathering.

Content created and supplied by: Trendzhub (via 50minds
News )

#Atiku #denies #claims #FaniKayode #secretly #met #serving #military #generalsAtiku denies claims by Fani-Kayode that he secretly met with serving military generals. Publish on 2023-02-11 22:15:12



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Atiku Vows To Donate $60bn For South East Businesses If Elected In February 25.

4 mins ago

Kidnappings: Kogi residents in anguish, demand dismissal of Olamaboro LGA chairman

6 mins ago

2023:SERAP to sue President Buhari’s govt over attack on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos State

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Anyone Wike Supports For Presidency Will Fail-Ayodele; AIG Lawan Jimeta Is Dead

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button