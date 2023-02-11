This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku denies claims by Fani-Kayode that he secretly met with serving military generals.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday denied claims by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode that he secretly met with serving military generals.

In addition to demanding the date the meeting took place, Atiku accused Fani-Kayode of lying.

Femi Fani-Kayode, the APC campaign’s social media manager, has also been a vocal proponent of false information, according to Shaibu.

By way of his media assistant Phrank Shaibu, Atiku referred to Fani-assertion Kayode’s as another “story by moonlight.”

Shaibu stated: “Atiku has been in Yola since Friday. He was in Bauchi on Wednesday, Kano on Thursday. A basic tenet of logic holds that a person cannot be in two locations at once. Sadly, there is no intellect whatsoever in the APC’s lies.

Fani-Kayode has nothing but lies to tell Nigerians. Weren’t they the same people who made up stories about their plans to travel to Sokoto and then forged a letter of resignation purporting to be from the deputy governor of Sokoto State until the man had to denounce them?

They are attempting to enter Aso Rock using lies because these people are so desperate. He needs to inform Nigerians about Atiku’s meetings with those generals.

According to Fani-Kayode, the rumored meeting between Atiku and the military generals may have negative effects on the presidential election.

He questioned whether Atiku’s meeting with military generals was a coup d’état.

The APC leader pondered what might be on the agenda of such a gathering.

Content created and supplied by: Trendzhub (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #denies #claims #FaniKayode #secretly #met #serving #military #generalsAtiku denies claims by Fani-Kayode that he secretly met with serving military generals. Publish on 2023-02-11 22:15:12