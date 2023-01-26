Atiku Daughter Told Me That Her Father Will Beat Gov. Wike Into Shape If He Wins Election – Achimugu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Micheal Achimugu, a former Aide to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku has revealed what Atiku’s daughter told him concerning her father’s plans for Governor Nyesom Wike.

According to Achimugu who appeared in an interview on TVC today, Atiku’s daughter Hauwa told him that her father plans to deal with Governor Wike and his group if he wins the upcoming presidential election. In his own words as seen on TVC today…

“In my conversation with Atiku’s daughter, Hauwa about Governor Wike’s disagreement with her father, she brought up the Fulani issue and how wicked her father is behind the facade and it was in that conversation that she mentioned assassination, something I cannot speak about here. She also spoke about how they will beat Wike into shape and anybody else who doesn’t go in line with them. There are also some of his aides in the past who have affirmed that Atiku is a sponsor of political violence in the North.”

Watch the full interview below.



