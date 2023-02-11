Atiku Congratulates His Son, Aliyu Atiku On His Turbaning As The ‘Turakin Adamawa’ (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the recent post of The presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic party, Atiku Abubakar on his official instagram timeline, Atiku shared some of his pictures together with his Son, Aliyu Atiku Abubakar and the Emir of Adamawa also known as the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa.

He shared the pictures to Congratulate his son for his new Turbaning as the “Turakin Adamawa”. Below is the screenshot evidence of Atiku’s post on Instagram below.

Credit: Atiku Abubakar/ Instagram.

Atiku Abubakar shared the pictures on his Instagram account with a caption that says; “I congratulate my son, Aliyu Atiku Abubakar, on his turbaning as the Turakin Adamawa by His Royal Highness, The Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa. May Almighty Allah protect and guide the new Turakin Adamawa. Amin”

Take a look at some of the pictures that Atiku Abubakar posted on Instagram below.

A lot of Nigerian Dignitaries also Congratulates Aliyu Atiku on social media.

