Atiku Committed A Big Offence When He Was In Custom – Tinubu

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu called out Atiku Abubakar during his speech at the APC rally in Benue state.

According to the former Lagos state governor, Atiku Abubakar lied about his source of wealth by saying that he was into transportation as a custom officer. Tinubu also stated that it was an offence for a civil servant to engage in anything aside from farming. In his own words as seen on TVC today…

“The other person, I will call his name. Former Custom officer, Abubakar Atiku. They said you are so rich, where did you get the money from? You said it’s from transport, when you were in Custom. Did you not know that that was an offence? The only thing you are allowed to do as a civil servant is farming. You don’t even know that, then you were talking about bullion vans.”

