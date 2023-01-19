Atiku Comments on Outcome of APC Rally in Oyo State, Makinde Misses Out

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), described Thursday’s rally in Oyo State as the best he had ever attended, reports Punch NG.

The former vice-president said the Oyo meeting was his last in the South-West and that the best was saved for last.

Atiku made this known in a short statement on Twitter on Thursday after the meeting, which took place at Mapo Hall, amid the conspicuous absence of Makinde Oyo State Governor.

The PDP presidential candidate thanked the people of Oyo for their passion and enthusiasm, saying their participation was truly amazing.

He promised that if he wins the election, the distribution of prizes would continue.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, failed to show up at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Ibadan on Thursday.

The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, visited Oyo State with several party leaders, but Makinde was absent from the meeting held at Mapo Hall.

Makinde, who is also a member of the PDP and is seeking a second term on the party’s platform, did not show up.

This is probably not unconnected with his membership of a group of disgruntled governors in the party known as the G5.

It will be recalled that the G-5 demanded the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and his replacement by someone from the South as the only condition for supporting Atiku’s presidential bid in 2023.

The G-5 governors, led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, have said they will soon tell Nigerians which candidate they will support in the 25 February presidential election.

