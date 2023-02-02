Atiku Claims To Be a Candidate From The North, But What I See Is That He Would Divide The North—BAT

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, claimed that Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, claims to be a candidate of the north but that all he can see is that he will divide the north with less than 30 days until the upcoming presidential election.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is a traitor and a liar who will betray the people of Nigeria in the same way that Peter betrays Jesus in the Bible, he said, adding that he is not afraid of anyone but that Nigerians should be aware of this.

According to him, “Atiku Abubakar says that he is a candidate of the north, but what I can see so far is that he will divide the north. And about Peter Obi, I am not scared of anybody, but Nigerians should know that he will deny you People just like Peter in the Bible deny Jesus because he is a betrayer and a liar.”

