Atiku Claims That The Boko Haram Attack On His Residence Were Sponsored By APC Is False – Felix Morka

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the country’s security agencies to summon and question leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the attack on the residence of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to Vanguard, APC spokesperson Felix Morka said in a statement on Tuesday evening that spreading lies and rumors has become an obsession of the PDP after its crushing defeat in the last presidential election.

“Continuing with its hollow and senseless smear campaign, Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has claimed that suspected members of the terrorist group Boko Haram, who were arrested by the police in their failed plan to attack the Yola residence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, were sponsored by the All Progressives Congress, APC, which is false.

“We are calling on the police, state security services (SSS), and other relevant security agencies to investigate the crazy and false claims of the PDP. We are asking the leadership of the PDP to substantiate these claims with evidence and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

According to Morka, the “strange and absurd allegation comes just days after an equally seriously ill party baselessly claimed that the APC was involved in a conspiracy to intimidate judges to influence the outcome of cases pending in the election petition courts”. According to Vanguard, he said, it is irresponsible that the PDP continues to politicize serious security and national issues with its nonsensical and macabre humor.

“As an eternal political party, this relentless, unbridled arrogance in the conduct of its affairs is shameful and sad.

