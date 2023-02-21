Atiku Ceded His Right To Be President When He Said That It Was Turn Of North In 2015 – Baba-Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has stated that he does not believe that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has the moral right to be running for the office of the presidency in 2023.

Datti Baba-Ahmed noted that in 2015, Atiku Abubakar lost his rights to run for the office of the presidency in 2023 when he said that it was the turn of the north to produce the president of Nigeria.

According to Datti Baba-Ahmed’s opinion, since the north has been in power from 2015 till date, it is not proper for Atiku Abubakar to be campaigning to become the next president after Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Datti Baba-Ahmed stated that PDP did not consider the political history of Nigeria before it went ahead to make Atiku Abubakar the party’s presidential candidate for the coming election. Datti Baba-Ahmed went on to say that rotation has always been part of Nigeria’s political DNA and it is not possible that Atiku Abubakar can destroy that DNA.

